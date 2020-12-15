Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney

Disney to Catch Netflix for Streaming Superiority in 2022, eMarketer Predicts

by | December 15, 2020 @ 3:00 AM

Disney and Netflix are expected to have equal market share in two years, according to new report

Watch out Netflix. According to eMarketer, Disney will tie the streaming leader for market superiority by 2022.

The research firm released its inaugural OTT subscription revenue forecast Tuesday morning, which predicted that Disney and Netflix will each garner more than $12 billion in domestic subscription streaming revenue. Netflix still comes out ahead with $12.95 billion, compared to Disney’s $12.36 billion, which includes revenues from Hulu and ESPN+.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Pandora

The CW’s ‘Pandora’ Finale Settles for a 0.0 Rating – and So Does ‘The Outpost’
streaming theatrical deals

Agents, Studios Pursue 2-Track Deals as More Films Skip Theaters for Streaming
Ben Sherwood

Ex-Disney Exec Ben Sherwood Finds His Mojo With New App to Reinvent Youth Sports Coaching
Handmaid's Tale

Where Does Hulu Fit in Disney’s Super-Size Streaming Strategy?
Warner Bros Judd Apatow Denis Villeneuve

Hollywood Shock Turns to Full-Blown Backlash After WarnerMedia Streaming Move
Academy Museum President Bill Kramer at museum media tour

Academy Museum President Says Only the Pandemic Could Push Back the Opening (Again) After Years of Delays
MSNBC/Fox News/CNN/TLC

119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway - Season 2020

Tina Fey’s ‘Best of Broadway’ Fundraiser on NBC Was Definitely Not Thursday’s Best-Rated Show
Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney’s $16 Billion-Plus Bet: An Avalanche of New Content for Streaming – and Movie Theaters Too
Onyx Equinox Crunchyroll

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition

Why the FTC Has a ‘Tricky’ Antitrust Case Against Facebook