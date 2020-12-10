Disney+ now has 86.8 million subscribers, the company announced Thursday during its investor day.

That new subscriber figure is as of Dec. 2, CEO Bob Chapek said. During its most recent quarterly-earnings, Disney+ had more than 73 million subscribers globally as of Sept. 30.

The company had already reached the projected 60-90 million subscribers it expected to have by 2024. It has now reached the top end of that projection.

Disney+ debuted Nov. 12, 2019 with 10 million sign-ups on its first day, launching with originals including “The Mandalorian,” a “High School Musical” TV series and a live-action “Lady and the Tramp” film.

The company expects to roll out over the next few years 10 different Marvel series, including the upcoming “WandaVision,” which debuts on Jan. 15; 10 more “Star Wars” series, 15 live-action Disney films and 15 Pixar films.

Approximately 30% of Disney+ subscribers come via its integration within India’s Hotstar.

As far as Disney’s other streaming services, Hulu has 38.8 million subscribers, while ESPN+ has 11.5 million subscribers. All told, Disney has more than 134 million subscribers among its direct-to-consumer properties.

Disney will offer new updated subscriber projections later on Thursday.