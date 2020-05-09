Why Disney Had a Rougher Quarter Than Most | Podcast

Disney had its second quarter earnings call this week and saw its earnings-per-share plummet 63% — the result of a perfect storm of events that left little room for optimism.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were joined by TheWrap’s Tony Maglio and Sean Burch to discuss Disney’s rough quarter and how the several other companies faired during the few months of 2020.

“Disney had a couple of things working against it, right?” Maglio explained. “It’s got parks, which are completely shut down, and that is a massive revenue stream that is zero. It also has a significant presence in China, which is … where the coronavirus, we believe, started and it’s the first country to institute shutdowns. And it’s also a country where they have parks and they’re trying to build new parks. So it was such a whammy for Disney.”

