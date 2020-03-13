Disney Could Lose $500 Million-Plus From Closure of Theme Parks

Disney’s parks and experiences division is its largest revenue and profit generator
Disney’s decision on Thursday to close its theme parks and resorts in California, Florida and Paris — coming weeks after the coronavirus shuttered its parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo — will cost the Magic Kingdom hundreds of millions of dollars, experts told TheWrap. Still, the exact toll on the media giant remains unclear.
Lightshed media analyst Rich Greenfield, who’s often been an outspoken critic of Disney, estimated that Disney could lose, on average, $35 million each day from its six theme parks — and that’s not counting losses from Disney experiences and cruise lines, which have also been halted by the threat of the pandemic.
By Greenfield’s calculation, Disney could be looking at $510 million in losses (on the low end) and upwards of $680 million (on the high end) — assuming the parks reopen as currently planned at the end of March and everything is back to business as usual.
“That number could easily balloon,” CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi said. “It’s difficult for a number of reasons. For one, the duration of the closures isn’t up to them.”
During the same quarter a year ago, Disney reported that the parks division generated revenue of $6.2 billion, which was up 5% from the $5.9 billion the division had reported during the same quarter in 2018. “Theme parks are high-fixed costs businesses,” Amobi said. “There’s bound to be some expense burn from paying employees and keeping certain facilities operational.”
Disney on Thursday said it plans to continue to pay park cast members — the company’s name for staffers — through the duration of the closures.
“There’s a bunch of uncertainties in terms of how long this actually lasts. Parks is a business that could feel the impact for several months; it’s something that could last throughout the year,” Amobi continued. “The more I think about it, the more dramatic it could be. The advantage that Disney has is they are fairly diversified, and if they’re somehow able to pull it off and reopen in a month, I would think they dodge the worst of it.”
However, just because the parks reopen doesn’t necessarily mean the crowds will immediately flock back. Analysts and industry experts have wondered what the long-term impact of the pandemic might be and how it might change consumer behavior after the initial viral threat subsides.
The last time Disney made such an unprecedented decision to temporarily shut down its Disneyland parks was after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Before that, the JFK assassination and the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, one of the most powerful ever recorded in North America, also disrupted the beloved tourist attractions.
Before the historic move on Thursday to shut down its domestic parks, Disney had already made the decision overseas in January, closing its parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Japan (though many shops and restaurants at Shanghai Disneyland have since reopened).
At the time, the full global impact and the hit pocket books would take was unclear. Disney said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that it expected the closure of its two Chinese parks alone to cost the company at least $175 million. “The precise magnitude of the financial impact is highly dependent on the duration of the closures and how quickly we can resume normal operations,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told analysts.
That number is bound to be larger now that the coronavirus has forced closures in the U.S. as well.
Disney’s parks, experiences and products division is the company’s largest revenue and profit generator. In 2019, the division that houses Disney’s theme parks, resorts, concerts and cruise lines, generated $26.2 billion of Disney’s overall $69.6 billion in revenue.
Of the parks and experiences division’s $26.2 billion in revenue last year, Disney’s international parks and experiences made up $4.2 billion. Disney’s domestic parks and experiences generated $17.4 billion.
Theme parks are not the only Disney business threatened by the outbreak. Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote in a note to clients on Friday that COVID-19 is having a disproportionately negative impact on Disney’s three largest profit centers: parks, the film studio and media networks. She lowered quarterly expectations for revenue and earnings based on the impact, but based her predictions on the expectation of a successful COVID-19 containment by the end of June.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
1. "No Time To Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
Photo credit: Universal
2. "A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Photo credit: Paramount
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
Photo credit: Sony
4. "Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
Photo credit: Universal
5. "The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
Photo credit: Paramount
6. "Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
Photo credit: Paramount
7. "The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
Strand Releasing
8. "The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
IFC Films
9. "Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
Disney
10. "The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
11. "Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
12. "Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
13. "The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
14. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
15. "The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
16. "Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
17. “Shrunk,” the “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” sequel
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
18. "Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
19. "Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
1 of 20
“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
Trey Williams
Film Reporter covering the biz • trey.williams@thewrap.com • Twitter: @trey3williams