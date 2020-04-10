Disneyland Food and Beverage Workers Union Agree to Furlough Deal

Members of the Disneyland union Workers United Local 50, which includes food and beverage workers at the Anaheim resort, have reached an agreement with Disneyland to have benefits protected when staff is furloughed beginning on April 19.

In a letter to members late Thursday, Workers United Local 50 president Chris Duarte said that signature benefits will be continued for furloughed staffers at no premium cost to members. Other perks will continue, as will pensions and full-time hours requirements.

Further, the park will observe seniority for members in food and beverage operations when the park reopens. However, Duarte had no additional information as to when doors would reopen.

“The agreement covers a number of items that members and Union leadership have raised. This agreement covers members deemed essential during the resort closure, furloughs, and return to operations,” Duarte said in a statement. “As things change, we will continue to update everyone as fast as possible. The Union will also continue to provide assistance to cast members as we have been during this time. Continue to check out our website for resources that may be valuable to you, including how to apply for unemployment benefits. Stay safe everyone, we will get through this together.”

Disneyland closed its doors on March 14, one of only four times in the history of the park it has ever shuttered, and on March 27, it was announced that the park would remain closed indefinitely.

Disney announced on April 2 that furloughs would impact employees company-wide, and on Thursday notices formally went out, including to those within Walt Disney Studios. Further, Bob Iger agreed to forego his salary during this time.

Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando and Hollywood also announced that their theme parks would extend their closures until May 31 at least.

Read the full statement from Workers United Local 50 below:

This evening we completed our negotiations with Disney over the terms of the closure going past April 18th. The agreement covers a number of items that members and Union leadership have raised. This agreement covers members deemed essential during the resort closure, furloughs, and return to operations. Effective April 19th non-essential food and beverage members will be furloughed. Negotiated as part of a furlough we were able to secure protections for signature benefits to be continued with no premium cost to the members. Employee perks, such as Aspire, will continue. Pensions and full-time hours requirements will be protected with credited hours. The negotiated agreement has recall language to ensure that food and beverage operations will be with Local 50 members and will observe seniority. If you are wishing to review the agreement and its details please contact us directly so we can arrange it. A summary of the agreement will be provided as soon as possible. Beyond securing the much-needed protections mentioned above we unfortunately have no information about when the resort will be opened and members will return to work. As things change, we will continue to update everyone as fast as possible. The Union will also continue to provide assistance to cast members as we have been during this time. Continue to check out our website for resources that may be valuable to you, including how to apply for unemployment benefits. Stay safe everyone, we will get through this together.