Disneyland to Become ‘Super’ Distribution Site for COVID-19 Vaccine

Disneyland is set to become a “super” distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning later this week, the Anaheim, California theme park will be Orange County’s first large Point-of-Dispensing (POD) site.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said Acting Chairman Andrew Do of the county’s first district. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

More Super PODs will be announced soon, the county said. There will be five regional Super PODs in all, which together “will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents each day.”

“Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the City of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat COVID-19,” Dr. Pamela Hymel, the chief medical officer for Disney parks, experiences and products, said in a statement. “After a year in which so many in our community have faced unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, there is now reason for optimism with the administration of a vaccine.”

Currently, the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine is available to Orange County residents who qualify for “Phase 1a” of the rollout. That group includes many first responders and people age 75 and older.

“Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation,” Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said in a statement. “With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.”

Disneyland has been shuttered for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has been a point of contention between Disney executives and California Governor Gavin Newsom. As Andrew Do mentioned in his prepared statement above, Disneyland is the largest employer in Orange County.

On Monday, Newsom also announced that Dodgers Stadium, Padres Stadium and CalExpo will be mass vaccination sites.