Disneyland and Universal Studios’ reopening could be closer thanks to new guidelines issued by the California department of health on Friday. Beginning April 1st, all outdoor stadiums and concert venues can start to bring people back, with theme parks not far behind.

Beginning April 1st, all counties regardless of what tier they’re in, can start to allow in up to 100 California residents. Most counties, including Los Angeles and Orange County, are in the most restrictive Purple Tier. That could be changing in the coming weeks if pandemic conditions continue to improve.

Theme parks can reopen on that date at 15% capacity for counties in the Red Tier. That capacity increases to 25% in the Orange Tier and 35% in the Yellow Tier. For outdoor venues, the capacity limits are 20% in the Red Tier, 33% in the Orange and 67% in the Yellow Tier.

All reopenings are subject to mask-wearing and strict COVID-19 protocols.

“With case rates and hospitalizations significantly lower, the arrival of three highly effective vaccines and targeted efforts aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable communities, California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement. “Even with these changes, California retains some of the most robust public health protocols in the country.”

The April 1st date means that MLB teams the Dodgers, Giants, Athletics and Padres can welcome fans back in time for Opening Day.

Both theme parks have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Disneyland’s closure, along with the reduced capacity at Disney’s other theme parks, have substantially dragged down the company’s bottom line over the past year.

The closure of Disneyland had led to tension between the company and California Gov. Gavin Newsome. In the past, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has harshly criticized the state for how its handled the reopening process for major venues, calling out previous guidelines issued by the state for setting an “arbitrary standard.”

“We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community,” Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said in his own statement Friday. “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.”

Newsome’s handling of the pandemic, which have included numerous changes to how it decides when to close down parts of the state, has been criticized after much praise in the early months of the pandemic. He is currently facing a recall effort that is inching closer to trigging a vote.

After a brutal surge of the disease towards the end of 2020 and the firs month of 2021, both cases and death rates have dropped considerably. The pace of vaccinations have also ticked up following a slow initial rollout.