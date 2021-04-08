Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Sets New Opening Date

Disneyland has set a new opening date for Avengers Campus. The new Marvel-themed wing of Disney’s California Adventure will open on June 4.

Avengers Campus was initially supposed to open its doors last July, but those plans were scrapped amid the year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland will finally reopen on April 30.

The move to add an Avengers-themed area to Disneyland follows the opening of the “Star Wars”-themed Galaxy’s Edge in 2019. Despite buying Marvel Studios in 2009, to date the only Marvel-themed attraction at Disneyland has been the “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride “Mission Breakout.”

Since that’s been on the California Adventure part of Disneyland Resort, it will be incorporated into Avengers Campus. The first ride on the new area will be Spider-Man themed. “Mission Breakout” will be incorporated into Avengers Campus.

