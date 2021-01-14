Disney+ has found its new Doogie Howser… er, Doogie Kameāloha. Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who starred on Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack,” will take over the white lab coat on Disney’s upcoming reboot of the 1990s sitcom about a teenage physician.

The reimagining of the Neil Patrick Harris comedy will see Lee play the 16-year-old wunderkind who is working as a doctor while her peers are still in high school.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her “Local Boy” father who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

'WandaVision' Star Kathryn Hahn on 'Weird Disconnect' With Filming in Front of Audience

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will executive produce the series. Jake Kasdan will direct the first episode.

Lee was also recently seen in Disney+’s “The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.”

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starred a very young Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life.

The show ran for four seasons on ABC, from 1989-1993, and was created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Bochco died in 2018; his widow, Dayna, and son, Jesse, will executive produce the reboot alongside Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.