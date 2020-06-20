DL Hughley Hospitalized After Collapsing on Stage During Nashville Stand-Up Gig

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel,” his rep says

| June 20, 2020 @ 8:58 AM Last Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 9:12 AM
Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized on Friday after collapsing on stage during a benefit stand-up performance at Nashville’s Zanies comedy club.

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” his rep told TheWrap on Saturday morning. “He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.”

During his second performance of the night, part of a Juneteenth fundraiser that Hughley was hosting, the comic began slurring his words while seated on a stool on stage and then stopped speaking. According to video of the event posted on social media, a man rushed from off stage to assist Hughley as he appeared to faint. He was soon carried off the stage by a team of men.

Hughley was performing as part of the “Juneteenth Social Awareness-Thon,” an event aimed at promoting Black empowerment and education while also raising money for Master Growers’ “Clean Hands for All” charity, which delivers bottles of hand sanitizer to urban communities to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which also featured performances by Snoop Dogg, TLC, Master P and Anthony Anderson, was livestreamed on Facebook.

