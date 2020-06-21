DL Hughley Released From Hospital After Collapsing on Stage, Tested Positive for COVID-19

“If your ass pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested,” comedian says

| June 21, 2020 @ 5:50 AM Last Updated: June 21, 2020 @ 6:45 AM
dl hughley

Getty Images

Comedian D.L. Hughley was released from Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville late Saturday after collapsing on stage during a stand-up performance at Zanies comedy club the night before.

In an Instagram post, the comedian also revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration,” he said. “They ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away.”

Hughley said he didn’t have the “classic” symptoms of the illness such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, a cough, a fever, loss of smell or taste. “Apparently I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested.”

While performing stand-up during a Juneteenth fundraiser that he was hosting on Friday night, Hughley began slurring his words while seated on a stool on stage and then stopped speaking. According to video of the event posted on social media, a man rushed from off stage to assist Hughley as he appeared to faint. He was soon carried off the stage by a team of men.

He was taken to Saint Thomas Hospital, where he stayed overnight for treatment and observation.

In his Instagram video, Hughley said he planned to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for the next 14 days. He also shared his gratitude to fans and fellow comedians who had reached out to him. “Thank you, everybody, for your prayers and well-wishes,” he said.

Hughley was performing as part of the “Juneteenth Social Awareness-Thon,” an event aimed at promoting Black empowerment and education while also raising money for Master Growers’ “Clean Hands for All” charity, which delivers bottles of hand sanitizer to urban communities to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

