DMX Remembered by TI, Missy Elliott, LeBron James: ‘There Will Never Be Another Like Him’

Rapper, who died Friday at age 50, honored as a “legend” and an “icon”

and | April 9, 2021 @ 10:37 AM Last Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 10:48 AM
Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

DMX’s death sent shockwaves throughout the music community on Friday, with his friends and peers remembering him as a “legend” and a “cultural icon.”

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died Friday morning after spending six days on life support following a heart attack last weekend. His family said in a statement, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

A slew of musicians, including T.I., Chance the Rapper and Killer Mike, flooded Twitter with tributes to DMX, remembering his influence on rap and hip-hop dating back to the ’90s, as well as his famously gruff vocals that captivated audiences.

“Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!” Missy Elliott wrote. “This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING.”

DMX, who boasted a resume of memorable acting roles, was also remembered by Hollywood figures like Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union and “SNL” star Chris Redd.

“My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man,” Redd said. “DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man….RIP the dog. There will never be another like him.”

