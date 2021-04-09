DMX’s death sent shockwaves throughout the music community on Friday, with his friends and peers remembering him as a “legend” and a “cultural icon.”

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died Friday morning after spending six days on life support following a heart attack last weekend. His family said in a statement, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

A slew of musicians, including T.I., Chance the Rapper and Killer Mike, flooded Twitter with tributes to DMX, remembering his influence on rap and hip-hop dating back to the ’90s, as well as his famously gruff vocals that captivated audiences.

“Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!” Missy Elliott wrote. “This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING.”

DMX, who boasted a resume of memorable acting roles, was also remembered by Hollywood figures like Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union and “SNL” star Chris Redd. “My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man,” Redd said. “DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man….RIP the dog. There will never be another like him.”

See more tributes to DMX below.

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

God bless the dead. 🕊 God protect the living. ⚔️ https://t.co/fe7S9UUwIf — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

#RIPDMX Thank you for the music, you’ll be missed. — AKON (@Akon) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021

We have lost a true legend. Rest in power, DMX. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OEPzggdt9l — DJBooth (@DJBooth) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏾🥺 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 9, 2021

I can’t even explain this hurt. For all of us growing up in Yonkers, DMX showed us we could make it out. Raised in the same south side streets that got him and many in my family addicted. I’m not the same man today without Earl Simmons. Sleep well. We love you, X. #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/l1S8qAMl0f — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man….RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. Thank you for being the soundtrack of my childhood. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 9, 2021

your impact and influence will live on forever 🕊 sleep well DMX. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

Dedicated to DMX – 'When I'm Gone' (LYRICS CC) https://t.co/stDbb0kwMb — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

A real human, who shared his unfiltered humanity, heart and emotion with us through his music and life. Thank You DMX — Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 9, 2021