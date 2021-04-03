DMX Is Off Life Support, in ‘Grave Condition,’ Lawyer Says

Rapper DMX has been taken off life support and is “breathing on his own” after suffering a heart attack late Friday, but is still in “grave condition,” his attorney says.

DMX’s longtime lawyer Murray Richman spoke with local news outlets in New York, including a clip from PIX 11, and said that he was hospitalized as a result of a heart attack but would not confirm the reports of it being triggered from a drug overdose, as TMZ initially reported on Saturday morning.

“We are concerned. It would be disingenuous for me to say I am not a worried man at this particular point,” lawyer Murray Richman said. “Earl Simmons, DMX, in my opinions is one of the great poets of our time. And what he had to say, if people bothered to listen and could overcome their hostility to rap, would learn a great deal.

Also Read: DMX Receives 'Prayers Up' From Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliott, Ja Rule, Killer Mike and More

TMZ first reported that DMX had a drug overdose on Friday night around 11 p.m. in his home in New York that triggered a heart attack. He was transferred to a hospital in White Plains, New York and was sent to the critical care unit. TMZ also spoke with sources who said he has “some brain activity” while another said he is in a “vegetative state.” TheWrap then confirmed from a rep that DMX had been hospitalized but did not receive any more information on his condition.

DMX broke out in the ’90s and was a staple of the Ruff Ryders hip-hop collective and label. He’s best known for his 1999 album “And Then There Was X” along with its lead single “Party Up (Up in Here),” which hit the top 10 on the hip-hop charts and helped the album go six-times platinum.

He’s also well known for film roles, including in movies such as “Romeo Must Die” and “Exit Wounds,” and he appeared as himself in the reality show series “DMX: Soul of a Man.”

On Saturday morning, many other rappers expressed their support for DMX by tweeting “prayers up,” including stars such as Missy Elliott, Ja Rule, Killer Mike and more.