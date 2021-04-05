DMX has been a prolific rapper since he burst on the scene in 1998, but he's also had himself a nice side hustle as an actor. With a number of film and television roles under his belt, here's a look at some of our favorites.
Artisan Entertainment
"Belly" (1998)
1998 was the year of X. Not only did he release his first two albums — "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot" and "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood" — but he co-starred in "Belly" alongside Nas. The film was directed by Hype Williams, who made his name directing music videos.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Romeo Must Die" (2000)
DMX played nightclub owner Silk alongside Jet Li and Aaliyah. X and Aaliyah also teamed up for the song "Come Back in One Piece," which appeared on the film's soundtrack.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Exit Wounds" (2001)
X co-starred alongside Steven Seagal, playing drug dealer Latrell Walker. The film also starred Isaiah Washingtonand Anthony Anderson.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Cradle 2 the Grave" (2003)
DMX worked with director Andrzej Bartkowiak in 2003, appearing as Anthony Fait. The film also starred Jet Li, Gabrielle Union and Anthony Anderson.
Electronic Arts
"Def Jam Vendetta" (2003)
OK, this isn't a movie or a television show, but "Def Jam Vendetta" — which had rappers like DMX, Method Man, Redman, Ludacris, N.O.R.E., Capone, Scarface, Ghostface Killah, Keith Murray, WC, Joe Budden and DJ Funkmaster Flex as wrestlers — is an iconic video game that later spawned a sequel.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
"Never Die Alone" (2004)
X played drug dealer King David in this 2004 film alongside David Arquette and Michael Ealy. In his review, Roger Ebert called it a "fearless performance."
Paramount Pictures
"Top Five" (2014)
The rapper stole the show in this comedy written, directed and starring Chris Rock. When Rock's character ends up in jail, he encounters X and asks why he's behind bars. DMX answers, "Really? What am I doing here? I'm X, man, I live in this motherf---er!"
ABC
"Fresh Off the Boat" (2015)
DMX played himself in a Season 2 episode when Eddie, a diehard fan, is hired to babysit X's daughter Genesis.