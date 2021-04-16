New DMX Song ‘Been to War’ Gets Posthumous Release Off ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Soundtrack – Listen Here

A new song performed by the late DMX dropped Friday off the soundtrack for Epix drama series “Godfather of Harlem,” one week after the iconic rapper’s death at the age of 50.

Readers can listen to the posthumously released DMX song, “Been to War,” via the video above.

Produced by Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, the track is one of from the second season of the Forest Whitaker-led “Godfather of Harlem,” which premieres Sunday on Epix. The show stars Whitaker as the infamous ’60s crime boss Bumpy Johnson.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died last Friday after the legendary “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper spent six days in the hospital following a heart attack.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement at the time. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Born in Mount Vernon, New York, DMX got his start in rap in the early ’90s, taking his name from a DMX digital drum machine, though his stage name has also been morphed into Dark Man X. His intense persona, muscular physique and gruff, growling rap delivery helped him to ascend to the top of the rap charts, and following the deaths of Tupac and Biggie, he emerged as one of the most notable voices in hardcore rap, bolstered by his street-cred image.

DMX was also known as an actor, landing a big supporting role in the Jet Li action film “Romeo Must Die” and also “Cradle 2 the Grave” and “Exit Wounds.”

DMX was a three-time Grammy nominee and five-time MTV VMA nominee. He won two American Music Awards.