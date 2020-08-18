Democratic National Convention Kamala Harris

ABC Draws the Most DNC Viewers on Broadcast Television

by | August 18, 2020 @ 8:36 AM

Network ties with NBC at 10 p.m. among adults 18-49

ABC attracted the most broadcast-television viewers to its Democratic National Convention (DNC) coverage at 10 p.m. ET last night, according to initial Nielsen numbers.

Due to the nature of live television coverage, the below numbers for the networks carrying the DNC are not time-zone adjusted. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC should be considered very preliminary and subject to adjustment.

For now, ABC’s DNC coverage in the hour averaged 2.1 million viewers. NBC’s own coverage of the convention drew 1.9 million and CBS had 1.7 million total viewers.

ABC and NBC both got a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the hour, CBS received a 0.2. Among adults 25-54, which is the main demo for news programming, ABC and NBC both averaged a 0.5 rating at 10 p.m., while CBS settled for a 0.3.

We do not yet have DNC ratings for the cable news channels — those Nielsen numbers will come in later on Tuesday.

Almost the entire rest of Monday’s primetime was populated by reruns — save a few telenovelas on the Spanish-language networks and an original episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW.

NBC, Fox and Univision tied for first in overall primetime ratings’ averages last night, each with a 0.4 rating/2 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.3 million, Fox was fourth with 2.08 million and Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

CBS, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 2.5 million, ABC was third with 2.10 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 948,000. The “Penn & Teller” episode at 9 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 905,000 viewers.

