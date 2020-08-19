DNC Night 2: NBC Lands the Most Viewers on Broadcast TV as Joe Biden Is Officially Nominated

ABC falls from first to worst (of three) in overall audience size

NBC drew the largest audience on broadcast television for Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), when Joe Biden was officially nominated for president. ABC, which had the most viewers the previous evening, fell to third place (of three) in the DNC’s 10 p.m. ET hour.

Of course, it sure helped that two hours of summer hit series “America’s Got Talent” had the lead-in duties last night for the DNC — for east-coasters, at least.

The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried the convention live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “AGT” from 8-10 averaged a 0.8/5 and 5.5 million viewers. The convention at 10 drew a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.

CBS, ABC and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million, ABC was third with 1.8 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.1 million.

For CBS, following reruns, convention coverage at 10 had a 0.2/2 and 2 million viewers.

For ABC, following repeats, Night 2 of the 2020 DNC got a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 1 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 373,000. The U.S. premiere of British series “Dead Pixels” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 506,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 p.m. got a 0.1/0 and 309,000 viewers.