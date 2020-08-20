NBC Wins Wednesday’s DNC Hour – but Not All of Primetime – in Broadcast TV Ratings

CBS tops primetime averages in key adults 18-49 demo thanks to “Big Brother” at 8 p.m.

NBC won Wednesday’s DNC hour outright on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, which has been getting national coverage from broadcast networks at 10 p.m. ET each evening since Monday.

While NBC averaged the largest audience throughout primetime, which generally consists of the 8-11 p.m. hours, CBS actually won the evening in the key adults 18-49 demo thanks to its “Big Brother” blast off at 8 o’clock.

NBC can thank 8 o’clocl’s “America’s Got Talent” for its total-viewer victory.

Also Read: DNC Night 2: NBC Lands the Most Viewers on Broadcast TV as Joe Biden Is Officially Nominated

The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried the convention live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.0/7 and 3.9 million viewers. “Tough as Nails” at 9 had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. Night 3 of the DNC at 10 drew a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fourth with 1.5 million.

Also Read: ABC Draws the Most DNC Viewers on Broadcast Television

For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.1 million viewers. Following a rerun, the NBC News DNC coverage at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in total viewers with 1.4 million, airing reruns.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. Following repeats, the ABC News convention coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 581,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 556,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/1 and 606,000 viewers.