NBC Wins Wednesday’s DNC Hour – but Not All of Primetime – in Broadcast TV Ratings

CBS tops primetime averages in key adults 18-49 demo thanks to “Big Brother” at 8 p.m.
NBC won Wednesday’s DNC hour outright on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, which has been getting national coverage from broadcast networks at 10 p.m. ET each evening since Monday.
While NBC averaged the largest audience throughout primetime, which generally consists of the 8-11 p.m. hours, CBS actually won the evening in the key adults 18-49 demo thanks to its “Big Brother” blast off at 8 o’clock.
NBC can thank 8 o’clocl’s “America’s Got Talent” for its total-viewer victory.
The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried the convention live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.0/7 and 3.9 million viewers. “Tough as Nails” at 9 had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. Night 3 of the DNC at 10 drew a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.
NBC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fourth with 1.5 million.
For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.1 million viewers. Following a rerun, the NBC News DNC coverage at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers.
Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in total viewers with 1.4 million, airing reruns.
ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.
For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. Following repeats, the ABC News convention coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 581,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 556,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/1 and 606,000 viewers.
7 TV Shows That Have Cracked Real Mysteries, From 'The Jinx' to 'Unsolved Mysteries' (Photos)
The debut of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot earlier this month has set off a clamoring for cold cases to be reopened and brought to justice. In that spirit, we've compiled a list of TV shows that have actually solved crimes, exonerated people, and found answers to the unknown, from "The Jinx" miniseries that lead to the arrest of Robert Durst, to "Extinct or Alive," which found a living animal thought to have died out over 100 years ago.
Robert Durst in HBO's "The Jinx"
"Unsolved Mysteries"
Back before the Netflix reboot, this classic series was on network television. Creator Terry Meurer told TheWrap that during its original 23-year run, the series helped to solve over 260 cold cases. She has high hopes that this new incarnation of the series will have the same luck.
Netflix
"Cold Justice"
This crime series from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves works with local law enforcement to solve cold cases. The resulted thus far: 45 arrests and 18 convictions, according to Oxygen.
Oxygen
"The Jinx"
This miniseries written by "All Good Things" director Andrew Jarecki led to Robert Durst's long-awaited arrest for the murder of Susan Berman just one day before the finale of "The Jinx" aired on TV. Durst had admired Jarecki's work on "All Good Things" and had offered to be interviewed for the miniseries.
HBO
"Extinct or Alive"
This one has more to do with animals than humans, but we have to give Animal Planet credit for discovering live members of a species that was believed to have been extinct. Last year, series host and biologist Forrest Galante found a female Fernandina Tortoise -- presumed extinct since 1906 -- on a remote volcanic island in the Galapagos.
Photo credit Mark Romanov and John Harrington
"Expedition Unknown"
Host Josh Gates took part in finding one of 12 treasure boxes that were buried in different American cities nearly 40 years ago by Bryon Preiss, whose 1982 book "The Secret" gave elaborate clues to the boxes whereabouts. In one episode, Gates meets a family who located the Boston box.
Discovery
"America's Most Wanted"
This long-running Fox series was successful in finding many fugitives wanted by the FBI, including Ricky Allen Bright, Steven Ray Stout, Robert Lee Jones and more, according to CBS News.
Fox
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
This Larry David HBO series unknowingly captured the key to freeing Juan Catalan, a man who was on death row for a murder he did not commit. "Curb" had been filming at Dodger Stadium on the day of the murder, providing evidence that Catalan was watching the game with his 6-year-old daughter and could not have been at the crime scene. Catalan and David both later appeared in the 2017 Netflix documentary "Long Shot."
Netflix
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio