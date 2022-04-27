SPOILERS FOR “DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” FOLLOW

With just a week to go until “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits their theaters, CinemaCon attendees were shown the first 15 minutes of the upcoming Marvel Studios film, in which Strange faces the consequences of his fateful spell in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The sneak preview shows a version of Doctor Strange from another universe trying to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from an eldritch abomination trying to take her powers. When it seems like the monster is going to kill both of them, Strange makes a desperate move to take Chavez’s powers and kill her in order to protect the multiverse.

It then turns out that it was all a dream, with Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) waking up in the timeline we’re familiar with. He then attends a wedding of none other than his former love interest Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams.

After the wedding, Christine and Strange have a moment of closure, coming to terms with the fact that Strange, as Christine said, “always had to be the one holding the knife, and I could respect you for it but I couldn’t love you for it.” Happy that both of them are where they belong, the two part on good terms.

But the moment is short-lived, as yet another eldritch abomination arrives to attack New York, and Strange swings into action. But to his surprise, America Chavez is also there, trying to escape the monster’s wrath. Fortunately, Strange’s pal Wong is there to lend a hand.

“You know how it is customary to bow in the presence of the Sorcerer Supreme? I’m … aware of the customs,” Wong snarks.

After a lengthy fight that rips up a few city blocks, Strange, Wong and Chavez subdue the beast as Strange, in a very Sam Raimi moment, rips out the monster’s eye with a lamp post.

With the threat gone, Strange tries to understand why Chavez has come out of his dreams. After a conversation where the events of “No Way Home” are recounted — and America is grossed out by the idea of Spidey shooting webs out of his body — Strange demands an explanation. Chavez tells him that she has the ability to travel through the multiverse, but that she can’t control and that she only does it when she’s afraid.

Chavez also tells Strange that she is searching for the Book of Vishanti, a book of good magic that may allow her to control her powers. It’s worth noting that the book is the opposite of the Darkhold, the book of dark magic that Wanda Maximoff was seen reading at the end of “WandaVision.” Still distrustful of Strange after the version she knew tried to kill her, Chavez goes with the sorcerer to Kamar-Taj where she will be safe while he goes to find Wanda for more information.

After the now famous “WandaVision” jingle is played, we see the last moments that the Scarlet Witch had with her kids from the hit Disney+ series before she wakes up from her dream. Still lamenting the fantasy she enjoyed at the expense of the residents of an entire town, Wanda tells Strange that she is trying to “leave the magic behind” before he invites her to Kamar-Taj to help protect Chavez.

Serving as both a follow-up to “No Way Home” and “WandaVision,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is expected to have one of if not the biggest opening weekend of the 2022 box office with projections currently north of $170 million.