‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Pushed Back 4 Months to 2022

“Thor: Love and Thunder” moves up a week from Feb. 18, 2022 to Feb. 11

| April 24, 2020 @ 3:22 PM Last Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 3:47 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness logo Jade Bartlett Loki

Marvel Studios

Disney on Friday pushed the release of Marvel Studios “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for the second time from Nov 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022.

Additionally, “Thor: Love and Thunder” moves up a week from Feb 18, 2022 to Feb 11. Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel movie “Black Widow,” previously dated for May 1, now moves to the November 6 slot previously held by the Angelina Jolie-led “The Eternals.” That sets up a big shift in upcoming MCU titles, with “The Eternals” moving to Feb. 12, 2021, and “Shang-Chi” to May 7, 2021. “Black Panther 2” remains on the schedule for May 6, 2022 and “Captain Marvel 2” is now set for July 8, 2022.

The “Doctor Strange” sequel is tentatively scheduled to go into production in May. Details of the film are still under wraps, but during the Marvel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said the “Doctor Strange” sequel will be “the first scary MCU film.” But, Feige joked “It’s gonna be PG-13 and you’re going to like it!” Up and coming screenwriter Jade Bartlett wrote the latest draft of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel Studios. “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi is returning to the superhero genre and is set to direct.

Also Read: Sony Pushes Back Next 2 Spider-Man Movies in Giant Shuffle of Release Calendar

Other Hollywood studios have been making similar, sweeping changes to their tentpole release strategies as the film industry adjusts to the indefinite closure of movie theaters worldwide to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As the virus spread across the globe, major films set for release in April and May were pulled left and right, including “F9,” and “No Time to Die.” Once the wave of theater lockdowns hit the U.S., June blockbusters like “Wonder Woman 1984” soon followed.

Even if a doomsday scenario for movie theaters is avoided and they are able to reopen by July, the studio’s plan to move their biggest films of the year from the summer shows how studios may be hesitant to get right back to sending big-budget blockbusters into theaters.

Not only will studios want to have an assurance that they will be able to hold a full marketing campaign, but some analysts and executives told TheWrap that there is the possibility that moviegoers may be reluctant to immediately return to public gatherings unless it is clear that the virus is no longer a threat to public health.

All 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best (Photos)

  • marvel movies mcu rank worst best Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Ant-Man Disney/Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Thor 2 chris hemsworth tom hiddleston Disney/Marvel
  • Iron Man 3 Disney/Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
  • ant-man and the wasp evangeline lilly paul rudd Disney/Marvel
  • Captain Marvel
  • marvel avengers infinity war Disney/Marvel
  • Avengers Endgame Disney/Marvel
  • Spider-Man Far From Home Disney/Marvel
  • thor ragnarok trailer nfl opening night Disney/Marvel
  • Captain America Civil War Disney/Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Chadwick Boseman Black Panther Disney/Marvel
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony/Marvel
  • doctor strange star-lord avengers infinity war
  • Disney/Marvel
  • Winter Soldier Disney/Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
1 of 24

TheWrap critic Alonso Duralde orders the MCU, including “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Nobody on the internet wants to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's a topic we just can't go on ignoring. But seriously: even though this seemingly unstoppable franchise has rabid fans across the globe, no one can agree on which ones they like best (or least, for that matter). TheWrap's Film Reviews Editor Alonso Duralde take his own stab at the subject -- and no, he's not getting paid by anyone at Disney to like (or dislike, for that matter) any of these films.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE