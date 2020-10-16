“Baby Sitters Club” star Xochitl Gomez has joined the cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to return as the sorcerer supreme in the upcoming sequel and Sami Raimi is set to to direct.

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to return as sorcerers Wong and Karl Mordo.

Marvel had no comment.

Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch to Return as Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3'

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…