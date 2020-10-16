Go Pro Today

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Star Xochitl Gomez Joins Cast

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to return as sorcerers Wong and Karl Mordo

| October 16, 2020 @ 9:26 AM Last Updated: October 16, 2020 @ 9:28 AM
“Baby Sitters Club” star Xochitl Gomez has joined the cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to return as the sorcerer supreme in the upcoming sequel and Sami Raimi is set to to direct.

Marvel had no comment.

