Jodie Whittaker and ‘Doctor Who’ Cast Say Holiday Special Reveals How You ‘Fight a Dalek Without a Doctor’ (Video)

Rejoice, Whovians! The “Doctor Who” special “Revolution of the Daleks” will premiere this holiday season and reveal the Doctor’s fate following the Season 12 finale — and how you “fight a Dalek without a Doctor.”

The big tease was revealed during “Doctor Who’s” virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, which featured the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and co-stars Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham). The trio gave fans even more to chew on when they showed two new first-look photos from the holiday special, which you can view below.

Here’s the official description for “Revolution of the Daleks,” which does not yet have an official premiere date from BBC America.

The latest season was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, and the upcoming holiday special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor? “Revolution of the Daleks” premieres this holiday season on BBC America.

In connection with the panel, BBC America revealed its “upcoming holiday programming schedule will once again include the annual tradition of a week-long ‘Doctor Who’ marathon running from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.”

Watch the full “Doctor Who” New York Comic Con panel above.

New York Comic Con’s virtual convention Metaverse runs Thursday-Sunday. Check out TheWrap’s must-see list of panels here and follow along for more of our coverage out of the digital event this week.