‘Doctor Who’ Release Schedule: What Time Are New Episodes Streaming?

A new doctor arrives as the series hits Disney+

Ncuti Gatwa in "Doctor Who." (BBC Studios)

A new era of “Doctor Who” has begun with Ncuti Gatwa picking up the mantle as the 15th Doctor and Millie Gibson joining as the latest companion Ruby Sunday. The series is a continuation of the 60 years of “Doctor Who” storytelling that came before while also serving as a soft revival as the series enters its Disney+ era with a newly-minted Season 1.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the latest season of “Doctor Who.”

When does “Doctor Who” Season 14 come out?

The upcoming season of “Doctor Who” premieres Friday, May 10 on Disney+ in the U.S. and Saturday, May 11 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

Where is “Doctor Who” streaming?

In the U.S., “Doctor Who” streams on Disney+ on Fridays and Saturdays in the U.K. on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

Are Season 14 episodes released weekly or all at once?

The new season of “Doctor Who” is dropping its first two episodes on Friday, May 10 in the U.S. and Saturday, May 11 in the U.K. and then releasing weekly for the remainder of the season. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1: Space Babies – May 10 (US)/May 11 (UK)

Episode 2: The Devil’s Chord – May 10 (US)/May 11 (UK)

Episode 3: Boom – May 17 (US)/May 18 (UK)

Episode 4: 73 Yards – May 24 (US)/May 25 (UK)

Episode 5: Dot and Bubble – May 31 (US)/June 1 (UK)

Episode 6: Rogue – June 7 (US)/June 8 (UK)

Episode 7: The Legend of Ruby Sunday – June 14 (US)/June 15 (UK)

Episode 8: Empire of Death – June 21 (US)/June 22 (UK)

What time do new episodes of “Doctor Who” stream?

New episodes will drop on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

What is “Doctor Who” Season 14 about?

A new era of “Doctor Who” is about to begin with Ncuti Gatwa taking the reins as the 15th Doctor. Here is the official synopsis for the season:

“The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds.  Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.”

Who’s in the “Doctor Who” Season 14 cast?

Ncuti Gatwa stars as the 15th Doctor and Millie Gibson joins him as the doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday. Prominent guests appearing in the season include “Game of Thrones” star Indira Varma as The Duchess, Callie Cooke, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

Watch the trailer:

