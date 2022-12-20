‘Documentary’ Magazine Boss Tom White to Step Down Amid ‘Toxic Context’

After more than 22 years at “Documentary” magazine, Tom White has decided to resign as executive director, citing his mental health after the departures of 18 staffers amid a “toxic context.”

White’s resignation, which includes his seat on the International Documentary Association’s board of directors, follows that of IDA executive Rick Pérez, who announced his decision to step down earlier this month. Pérez’s departure from IDA takes effect Friday.

White’s resignation from the IDA publication will go into effect Jan. 4, 2023. He posted his full letter and statement on Twitter.

Hey all, Thread alert! I've been overwhelmed by the love that's come my way since I started sending out my resignation announcement as editor of @IDAorg's #DocumentaryMag–it's ongoing because Google doesn't like mass emails. — Tom White (@TomWhite) December 17, 2022

“I have submitted letters of resignation to the Executive Director and IDA Board of Directors and to the IDA staff,” he began. “My mental health — namely, my depression — instigated by the exodus of 18 of my colleagues since the beginning of this year, and the toxic context that spurred the exodus, has worsened over the past several months, and it would be best for me, and for the organization, to bow out at this point.”

In the last year, the IDA has had to replace nearly its whole staff, a turnover sparked by the exit of four senior directors, who in their departures harshly criticized Pérez and the group’s board of directors.

White also recalled the lucky chain of events that spared him from losing his life in the 9/11 plane crashes because his wife wanted him to stay an extra day for her graduation from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. She had wanted him to fly out on Sept. 11.

“It was the 10th anniversary of 9/11 when things began to crystallize–my fortune ten years ago had transformed my job into a calling, a livelihood, a purpose,” he continued. “I feel truly blessed to have had a purpose, a reason for making my work better, for serving the community as honestly, intentionally and creatively as I could, ever mindful of my blind spots and deficiencies, ever intent on addressing them.”

White echoed sentiments he expressed in a previous February writing to the IDA members, reflecting on what he learned from the publication in his 22-year tenure.

“I leave IDA and Documentary magazine for destinations unknown. New frontiers are always daunting and inspiring; I relish the challenge of taking those steps into something new,” White concluded.”I feel immense gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve the documentary community for 22 1/2 years with the job of a lifetime, and I look forward to seeing what my successor will deliver.”