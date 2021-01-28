Documentary+ Streaming Service Launched by Nonfiction Studio XTR

Another new streaming service has launched, this one a niche platform called Documentary+ dedicated solely to nonfiction films.

The free, ad-supported streaming platform is available on Thursday and was launched as a joint venture between the nonfiction studio XTR and the late former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

Documentary+ currently has a library of over 200 feature-length and short documentary films, including classics, cult favorites, true crime stories, sports films and rock docs. Some of the films in the initial catalog include “The Imposter,” “Life, Animated,” “Born Into Brothels,” “Cartel Land” and more. The service also features docs by filmmakers such as Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Brett Morgen, Roger Ross Williams, Davis Guggenheim and Werner Herzog, including his “My Best Fiend” and “Little Dieter Learns to Fly.”

Other up-and-coming filmmakers with movies on the platform include Lana Wilson, Ramona S. Diaz, Nanfu Wang, Clay Tweel, Kareem Tabsch and Laura Gabbert.

“There has never been a more exciting time for nonfiction — we’re seeing visionary new directors emerge and streaming has given documentary films wide new global audiences,” Bryn Mooser, co-founder of Documentary+ and CEO of XTR, said in a statement. “Not only are we building a home for some of the best documentary films of our time, but we’re giving filmmakers another option for distribution as competition continues to increase. The COVID pandemic created this great digital acceleration and we are building Documentary+ to be a key cornerstone in the future of the industry.”

XTR will also look to make acquisitions for the new service at Sundance Film Festival beginning Thursday. This year alone, XTR has eight different films premiering at the festival, many of them in competition. Last year at the festival, the studio premiered “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” and “The Fight,” and also backed “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” “Feels Good Man” and “76 Days.”

Documentary+ is available for free today on all streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon and Roku. Check out a teaser video for the service above.