Dodgers Commit $1 Million to Immigrant Families Amid LA ICE Raids

The Los Angeles Dodgers are donating $1 million to immigrant families in the area who have been impacted by “recent events” across the city amid ongoing ICE raids.

The Word Championship team announced the pledge Friday in partnership with the City of Los Angeles and said to expect additional announcements in the coming days with other community organizations including the California Community Foundation and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. The statement, however, contained no specific mention of the raids, instead referring to them as “recent events” and omitting any mention of ICE at all.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected,” Stan Kasten, president & CEO of the Dodgers, said in a statement. “We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

Mayor Karen Bass thanked the organization for supporting the immigrant community. “These last weeks have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood and have had a direct impact on our economy,” Bass said in a statement. “My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that’s what makes this the greatest city in the world.”

The announcement comes just one day after the Dodgers denied ICE access to the stadium on Thursday. The team said in an X post that the federal agents were denied entry.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” the X post read. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

The Department of Homeland Security denied the report and said there was no plan to conduct a raid in or around the stadium.

“This had nothing to do with the Dodgers,” the X post said. “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also tweeted a response saying the report was “false” and that ICE agents “were never there.”

The donation to immigrant families comes after growing backlash from several community groups and area officials calling on the organization, which has a large Latino fanbase, to speak up against the Trump administration’s barrage of raids around the community.

On Thursday, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who represents L.A., said in a statement, “In a city where 36% of the residents are immigrants and nearly 40% of the team’s fan base is Latino, saying nothing is not just disappointing — it’s a betrayal and an insult. Silence is not an option. It’s a choice.”

Dodgers player Kiké Hernandez wrote on Instagram Saturday speaking out against the raids. “I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city,” his post read. “I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights.”