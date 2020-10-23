world series smackdown ratings

Getty Images/WWE.com

Why Fox Is Bumping WWE ‘SmackDown’ to Cable Despite Record-Low World Series Ratings

by | October 23, 2020 @ 2:19 PM

“SmackDown” moves to FS1 tonight to make way for Fall Classic on Fox, just like last year

tony maglio ratings report banner

Yes, the 2020 World Series is on pace to be the least-watched of all time, but these games are still quite an upgrade from some of Fox’s other programming. Hence the “WWE SmackDown” move to Fox Sports cable channel FS1 again tonight, just like last year.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

