Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Manhunt for Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend

Duane Chapman, aka TV’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, a YouTube personality who was found dead on Sept. 19.

Laundrie, who was traveling with Petito cross country when she disappeared, has been indicted by a U.S. District of Wyoming grand jury on charges of using two financial accounts that were not his between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

On Saturday, Chapman showed up on the doorstep of the North Port, Florida, home Laundrie shares with his parents, according to video obtained by Fox13 News. When no one answered the knock on the screen door, he was called over to the neighbor, and they spoke across the fence that divides the property. He tried one more to time at the door, but a crowd began to gather, taking pictures of him, so he left.

Shortly thereafter, police arrived on the scene, and entered the home, according to Fox13.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves,” Chapman’s team said in a statement. “Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Chapman has asked anyone “anyone with information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG.” He added, “all information will be kept confidential.”

Last Sunday, police found remains consistent with 22-year-old Petito’s description in Wyoming. She and Laundrie had been road-tripping across the American West this summer, posting their #VanLife photos on Instagram, but the social media shares stopped in late August. Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida alone on Sept. 1 and her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Police are currently looking for Laundrie, who refused to speak to investigators before disappearing.