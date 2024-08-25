Dog the Bounty Hunter Offers to Hunt Immigrants Down for Donald Trump: ‘I Will Deport, Export and Yee-Haw’ | Video

Dog the Bounty Hunter, born Duane Chapman, offered to locate and deport immigrants for Donald Trump on Sunday. While speaking to Fox News’ Jimmy Failla, Dog said he is willing to “deport, export, and yee-haw, they’re going back home” for the GOP presidential candidate.

“A field trip for everybody,” he continued. “So maybe we bring Oprah, and you know, Oprah gives everybody a car, you don’t give them a ride home.”

Dog was on the show to promote his book “Nine Lives and Counting.” Failla told his guest he was asked on to the show because the U.S. faces two scenarios in this year’s election: “If Trump wins, he’s vowing to deport 10 million people. Now, if Kamala wins, they’re going to deport themselves, so it’s not really that big of a deal.”

Dog first intentionally mispronounced Vice President Harris’ first name then said, “So what he’s going to deport is the felonious felons that have crossed the border illegal. And let me tell you something, brother, this dog can hunt. So I hope I’m on the list. I know that I’m a Kennedy fan. And yeah, I will hunt them down. I’ve got a bunch of people ready.”

“Well, the FBI makes you retire at 52, 54 years old. So they called Dog in. So when the election is over, they’re going back. I love this. It does sound like a Sylvester Stallone movie, too,” he added.

Dog also insisted that Harris “is so liberal, she wants to defund the cop in the Village People.” In a June 2020 interview on the New York program “Ebro in the Morning,” Harris said of the “defund the police” movement, “This whole movement is about rightly saying, we need to take a look at these budgets and figure out whether it reflects the right priorities.” Harris’ comments came just weeks after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis cop.

You can watch the interview with Dog the Bounty Hunter in the video above.