Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program Cut From Indiana Republicans’ State Budget Proposal

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, which provides books to young readers in several states, was left out of the state budget proposed by Indiana Republicans without explanation, the South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday.

Legislators in the Indiana House of Representatives did not include the usual 50% matching funds in its recent biennial budget proposal, putting Parton’s program at risk of cancelation or curtailment. The other half has been provided by the United Way and local community foundations.

Parton’s Imagination Library provides one book per month to children from birth until age five all over the United States. The Indiana program was hailed by the outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as recently as January, has participants in every county and has been credited with helping the state’s literacy ranking spike from 19th to 6th.

Overall spending figures were not disclosed, but the foundation reportedly costs about $30 per child each year. The program hit its goal in 2023 of reaching 10,000 children.

Legislators didn’t say why the funds were not included in the budget proposal. Democratic state Rep. Maureen Bauer of South Bend said the budget was based on the priorities of new Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, calling its omission “a disservice.”

She said House Democrats would work 9-to-5 to add the funding back in when they present their own budget proposal, which will be debated and combined with the Republican version before going to the state Senate. And Republican Rep. Dale DeVon said it could be added back by various budget oversight committees as soon as April.

“Indiana’s leaders have the opportunity right now, during this legislative session, to reaffirm their commitment to our Imagination Library partnership and the future of the state’s youngest children,” Dollywood Foundation vice chair Ted Miller told Rolling Stone. “We are currently seeking to work closely with key decision-makers to ensure that every child in Indiana, no matter where they live, can continue to receive the gift of books each month — free to their families and full of possibility.”