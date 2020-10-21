Stephen Colbert is not just one of the great comedic minds and late-night TV hosts of our generation, he is also a very gentle soul.

On Tuesday’s “Late Show,” guest Dolly Parton made the CBS host cry with a few bars of old song “Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” a sad ditty her mom used to sing to the country-music legend.

And don’t you dare make a remark about Colbert’s soft side until you sit through it: Watch the video above.

“Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” written by Woody Guthrie, is about a bride who was left at the altar. The stood-up young woman killed herself.

Below are the sad, sad lyrics.

Tonight I’m sad, my heart is lonesome

For the only one I love

When shall I see her? Oh no, never

Till we meet in heaven above So bary me beneath the willow

Under the weepin’ willow tree

So she will know where I am sleepin’

And perhaps she’ll weep for me She told me that she dearly loved me

How could I believe it untrue?

Until an angel softly whispered

She could never care for you So bury me beneath the willow

Under the weepin’ willow tree

So she will know where I am sleepin’

And perhaps she’ll weep for me

Tomorrow was to be our wedding

Oh god, oh god, where can she be?

She’s gone a-courtin’ with another

And no longer cares for me So bury me beneath the willow

Under the weepin’ willow tree

So she will know where I am sleepin’

And perhaps she’ll weep for me So she will know where I am sleepin’

And perhaps she’ll weep for me

Parton was on TV selling her new book, “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.” She also has a holiday album out, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”