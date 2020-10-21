Stephen Colbert is not just one of the great comedic minds and late-night TV hosts of our generation, he is also a very gentle soul.
On Tuesday’s “Late Show,” guest Dolly Parton made the CBS host cry with a few bars of old song “Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” a sad ditty her mom used to sing to the country-music legend.
And don’t you dare make a remark about Colbert’s soft side until you sit through it: Watch the video above.
“Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” written by Woody Guthrie, is about a bride who was left at the altar. The stood-up young woman killed herself.
Below are the sad, sad lyrics, courtesy of Musixmatch.
For the only one I love
When shall I see her? Oh no, never
Till we meet in heaven above
Under the weepin’ willow tree
So she will know where I am sleepin’
And perhaps she’ll weep for me
How could I believe it untrue?
Until an angel softly whispered
She could never care for you
Under the weepin’ willow tree
So she will know where I am sleepin’
And perhaps she’ll weep for me
Oh god, oh god, where can she be?
She’s gone a-courtin’ with another
And no longer cares for me
Under the weepin’ willow tree
So she will know where I am sleepin’
And perhaps she’ll weep for me
And perhaps she’ll weep for me
Parton was on TV selling her new book, “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.” She also has a holiday album out, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”