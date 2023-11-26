Country superstar Dolly Parton performed an NFL halftime show on Thanksgiving during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders. The 77-year-old Parton was decked out in full midriff-baring Cowboys cheerleader gear, something her sister Stella defended on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Stella tweeted, “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving.”

She added, “To those of you being so critical of a 77-year-old kicking up her heels, I say f–k yourself. Shame on you not her.”

The public reaction to Parton’s appearance was mixed. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo told commentator Jim Nantz, “She looks amazing. She’s wonderful.”

Twitter user Isabel Santos tweeted, “Dolly Parton, 77, rocks skimpy Dallas Cowboys outfit during NFL halftime show. You go girl, you are my hero.”

Others, like a Twitter user named Maggie, encouraged everyone to bring attention back to Parton herself, not just her looks. She wrote, “Stop celebrating how good #DollyParton looks for her age. Celebrate her personality, philanthropy, talent, and success instead.”

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren did not miss an opportunity to somehow tie Parton’s outfit to President Biden. She tweeted, “So Dolly Parton is just a few years younger than Joe and yet she can walk and talk and dance and sing while ‘the big guy’ struggles to exit a stage. Perspective.”

The singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” as well as songs from her latest album “Rockstar.”

You can watch Dolly’s halftime performance here.