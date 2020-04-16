Dominate the #See20Do20 Push-Up Challenge with This Quarantine Workout from WWE Superstar Dana Brooke

There are two types of friend groups on social media in quarantine – the ones who nominate you for drinking challenges and the ones who nominate you for workout challenges. Having been a USC sorority girl, I figured I would only be swarmed with excuses to post cute videos of myself drinking rosé. So, you can image my surprise when my colleague – not naming names (cough cough Trey Williams) nominated me for the #See20Do20 push-up challenge.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the #See20Do20 push-up challenge. You film a video of yourself doing 20 push-ups, post it on your Instagram story and nominate other people in your friend group to do 20 push-ups in response. I know what you’re thinking, I already look like an awkward hyena when I do push-ups and now I have to post a video of myself doing them on Instagram where every ex-boyfriend I ever had can see it?!

Up until this point, my only exercise in quarantine had been eye rolling, jumping to conclusions, walking to the kitchen and opening the refrigerator. I just figured I would get a 2-week warning before things go back to normal and then crush it on the healthy eating and working out before I have to see people again. But this push-up challenge was a game changer.

At first, I started doing my own workouts. Since the gyms are closed, I tried getting creative. At one point I thought it would be a good idea to watch Tiger King and do a burpee every time someone said Carole Baskin and a sit-up anytime I saw someone with a missing tooth. After 5 minutes, I gave up and almost had my mom call an ambulance. It was at that moment, I decided it was time to reach out for professional help. So, I asked Ashley Sebera aka WWE Superstar Dana Brooke for her quarantine workout. She gave me this super fun home workout to help get back in shape. Before I knew it, I felt confident and ready for my #See20Do20 push-up challenge. Disclaimer: Looking and feeling this good may result in increased DM’s.

What You’ll Need:

Kitchen chair

Gallon jug

Bottled waters

Pillows

Jump rope

Towel

2 mins straight

3x Through

CIRUIT 1:

25 jumping jacks

20 high knees (running in place)

15 push ups

25 sumo legged squats with gallon jug of water overhead

15 chair dips

25 weighted or banded rows

8 push-up position knee to elbow – straight up straight leg – opposite leg and arm

12 Supermans on belly

12 each leg chair lunges – put back leg on chair and lunge

CIRCUIT 2: