Dominion Voting Systems, one of the makers of the poll machines used in the 2020 presidential election, is reportedly preparing a wave of defamation lawsuits against multiple right-wing media personalities and companies, including Fox News, Newsmax and OAN.

Among those who received letters warning of impending legal action were Fox News hosts Maria Bartiromo, Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs, right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, Newsmax head Chris Ruddy and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The threats come after weeks of baseless accusations from President Trump that the election was rigged against him, including claims that the voting machines built by Dominion were tampered with. Various right-wing media outlets then spread those claims without checking for accuracy.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the company would seek legal action against those who were “promoting lies and amplifying those lies … on various media platforms since Election Day.” He also did not rule out the possibility of suing Trump himself, saying the company would “be looking into absolutely everybody that has made and repeated and amplified false statements that have been defamatory and damaging to our company and to our election.”

The impending lawsuits would join those previously filed by Dominion security director Eric Coomer against the Trump campaign and various right-wing media figures, including Newsmax, OAN and columnist Michelle Malkin. In the lawsuit filed earlier this week, Coomer said the accusations of election rigging have resulted in multiple death threats that have forced him into hiding.

“I have been thrust into the public spotlight by people with political and financial agendas but, at heart, I am a private person,” Coomer said in a statement.

“While I intend to do everything I can to recapture my prior lifestyle, I have few illusions in this regard,” he said. “And so, today, I put my trust in the legal process, which has already exposed the truth of the 2020 presidential election.”