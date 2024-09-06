Don Cheadle Says Fans ‘Openly Bash’ ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ to Him and the Cast Talks About It: ‘It’s a Thing’ | Video

Don Cheadle said fans show no mercy in dissing the second installment of the “Ocean’s” film franchise, “Ocean’s Twelve,” adding that the entire cast has discussed the criticisms.

“People love to walk up to me and openly bash ‘Ocean’s Twelve,’” Cheadle told Seth Meyers during a guest appearance on “Late Night” Thursday. “Can you imagine? It’s like you’re just walking with strangers, like, ‘Your belt sucks, dude!’ Like, ‘Thank you?’”

When Meyers asked if Cheadle’s fellow costars endure the same criticism from fans, Cheadle said they do — in fact, they discuss fans’ hatred of the film and have shared about having the same run-ins.

“I mean, we talk about it,” Cheadle replied. “Yeah, we talk about it. It’s, it’s a thing, and it’s such a contrast to the experience. We had so much fun. We were all in Italy together and the families were all together … It was a great experience. I guess it didn’t translate. Sue me.”

After the box office success of the first film in 2001, director Steven Soderbergh returned to deliver two more. However, Gary Ross stepped up to direct the female-led latest chapter, “Ocean’s Eight.” Cheadle starred as his character Basher Tarr in three of the four heist flicks: “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen.” There’s no official word on whether or not another sequel is in the works, but in the meantime, Warner Bros. is working on an “Ocean’s” prequel, which Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were in early talks to star in.