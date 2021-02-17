Donald Glover Jumps From FX to Amazon in 8-Figure Overall Deal

Multihyphenate Donald Glover has left his pact with FX and signed a multi-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

The news comes off the recent announcement of a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series for the streamer. Amazon declined to comment.

Additionally, Stephen Glover, who also wrote and produced the FX series “Atlanta” alongside his brother, has also signed an overall deal with the streamer. Under the deal, Glover will also executive produce other projects for Amazon. One of the projects is called “Hive” which has begun staffing and has Malia Obama in the mix to work on the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal will include a content channel of some kind that will not only spotlight Glover’s work on Amazon’s Prime Video hub but other curated content as well.

Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are starring in a new take on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” for Amazon Studios. Not much is know about the project except that it will be TV series that will feature the two, who co-created the series along with “Atlanta” writer/producer Francesca Sloane, who will serve as showrunner. Amazon Studios is producing with New Regency, the studio behind the 2005 film that starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Glover and Waller-Bridge last appeared together on the “Star Wars” film “Solo.” Glover played a younger version of Lando Calrissian, while Waller-Bridge played his droid sidekick, L3-37.

Glover’s “Atlanta” has been renewed for a third and fourth season at FX before production on its previously-ordered third season has even begun. Production on both seasons will be filmed back-to-back and is expected to begin in March subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols.

Donald Glover is repped by WME.