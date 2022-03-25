Donald Glover Praises Malia Obama’s Writing on His Upcoming Amazon Series

Donald Glover confirmed to Vanity Fair that former first daughter Malia Obama is part of his writing staff on his first Amazon series, and that he’s blown away by her talent.

He told Vanity Fair at Thursday’s Season 3 premiere of FX series “Atlanta,” “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Glover is writing and executive-producing the series, which is tentatively titled “Hive,” and is said to be about a Beyoncé-level superstar. He signed a multi-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon in February 2021.

The actor, who is also known as music star Childish Gambino, said “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Stephen Glover, Donald’s younger brother and “Atlanta” co-writer and ep, is also was impressed with Obama, and said she’s “very down to earth.”

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter,” he joked. “Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

Malia, who is now 23, isn’t new to the biz: She interned at HBO’s “Girls” in 2015 and at the Weinstein Company in 2017. She was also a production assistant on the Halle Berry CBS series “Extant.”

“Atlanta” Season 3 premieres Friday on FX after a four-year hiatus. the fourth and final season has already been shot and will air later this fall. Season 3 is set in Amsterdam, with “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry) now a successful rapper who’s brought Earn (Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) along on his European tour.