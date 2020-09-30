‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Says Trump ‘Ruined the Biggest Layup in the History of Debates’ (Video)

Even Fox News host Brian Kilmeade couldn’t believe that President Trump failed to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday night’s debate, saying Trump “ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates” by not denouncing hate groups when directly asked by moderator Chris Wallace.

Kilmeade even gave the president the benefit of the doubt (and mixed sports metaphors) by saying, “I don’t know if he didn’t hear it, but he’s gotta clarify that right away. That’s like, ‘Are you against evil?’ Why the president didn’t just knock it out of the park, I’m not sure.”

Before his comments on Trump, Kilmeade criticized Democratic rival Joe Biden’s performance. “There was only one person that called the other one a ‘clown,’ ‘a racist,’ ‘the worst president ever’ and told to ‘shut up,’ and that was Joe Biden on Donald Trump.”

Hannity Suggests No Moderator for Future Debates: 'Let Them Have at It' (Video)

As of Wednesday morning, Trump has yet to follow up on his ambiguous comments about white supremacists and telling the Proud Boys to “stand by,” but he did tweet that Wallace had a “tough night” and that Wallace and Biden ganged up on him.

“Two on one was not surprising, but fun,” Trump posted.

The president has faced strong criticism from both sides of the aisle for not denouncing white supremacists during the debate and telling hate group The Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” — which is now being used a rallying cry by the far-right neo-fascist organization.

Watch Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends” segment below:

Brian Kilmeade: "Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremists. I don't know if he didn't hear it, but he's gotta clarify that right away. … Why the president didn't just knock it out of the park, I'm not sure." pic.twitter.com/Qo52jBDTPl — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 30, 2020

Phil Hartman, "Saturday Night Live" (1988-1990) Long before Alec Baldwin donned a blond wig, the late Phil Hartman played Donald Trump in a series of sketches. The first mocked Donald and Ivana Trump (Jan Hooks) as out-... NBC Darrell Hammond, "Saturday Night Live" (1999-2011) Before Baldwin, Hammond was the go-to impersonator of Trump, starting with two sketches in 1989 and then off and on in multiple sketches over the next decade. He even ... NBC Louis Ferreira, "Trump Unauthorized" (2005) The Portugese-born actor -- best known for his work on TV series like "Stargate Universe," "Breaking Bad" and "S.W.A.T." -- starred as the real estate mogul-turned r... Apollo Media Jason Sudeikis, "Saturday Night Live" (2012) In a cold open parody of "Fox & Friends," Sudeikis channeled Trump criticizing President Barack Obama's handling of Hurricane Sandy. Ironically, he also played Joe Biden du... NBC Taran Killam, "Saturday Night Live" (2015) After Trump announced his bid for the White House, Taran Killam grimaced his way through sketches as the (then) long-shot candidate in a series of episodes through the early m... NBC Johnny Depp, "#FODTrumpMovie: Introducing Ivana" (2016) The heavily made-up "Pirates of the Caribbean" star played an '80s-era Trump (opposite Micheala Watkins' Ivana) in a "found" video posted by Funny or Die ... Funny or Die Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live" (2016-) The former "30 Rock" star began playing Trump in October 2016 just one month before the mogul's surprise election victory -- and he has continued to lampoon the president th... NBC Bob DiBuono, "The Nightly Show Larry Wilmore Show" (2016) Comedian Bob DiBuono has emerged as one of the leading Trump impersonators, appearing regularly on Larry Willmore's Comedy Central show as well as "... Comedy Central Jimmy Fallon, "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" (2016-) "SNL" alum Jimmy Fallon received far less favorable reviews for his own Trump impression on "The Tonight Show" -- as well as infamous hair-mussing of the then-... NBC Anthony Atamanuik, "The President Show" (2017-18) Atamanuik won over critics with his Trump impression: "superior to (Alec) Baldwin’s in a handful of ways -- chiefly the hands, which he uses to punch the air... Comedy Central Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule" (2020) In Showtime's miniseries about the standoff between Trump and former FBI director James Comey, Irish actor Brendan Gleeson plays the Commander in Chief. "Gl... Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg Jeff Rector, "Bad President" (2020) In this satire, the comedian plays a Trump who is seduced by the Devil himself (Eddie Griffin) to run for president. VMI Distribution

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)