Donald Trump Calls Florida 6-Week Abortion Ban a ‘Terrible Mistake’

Former President Donald Trump joined NBC’s Kristen Welker for her first morning as moderator on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning. The pair covered a lot of political ground, though Welker has since been lambasted by critics for not doing more to push back on Trump’s many untrue statements. She attempted to pin Trump down on a stage during pregnancy at which he would ban abortion, but the former president was only willing to respond with a criticism of Ron DeSantis’ 6-week abortion ban in Florida, saying, “I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.”

Welker kicked off the topic by asking Trump if he would sign a 15-week abortion ban after being elected. He dodged the question and instead offered that he would “sit down with both sides and I’d negotiate something” that would result in “peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years.”

The former president then added that DeSantis would be “willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban.” Trump added that he isn’t personally open to signing a similar ban, “but at the same time, Democrats won’t be able to go out at six months, seven months, eight months and allow an abortion.”

Determined to get Trump to offer a more concrete answer, Welker pressed on and asked if he believed restrictions on abortion should happen at the state or the federal level. Trump replied simply, “It could be state or it could be federal. I don’t frankly care.”

Abortion has been a sticky topic for Trump ever since he ran for president in 2016. At various points, he has said that women who get abortions should be punished, that doctors who perform abortions should be held legally responsible and also refused to answer whether or not he’s been involved romantically with women who have had abortions.