Trump Says ‘Israel Has Enough Problems Without Kidnapping Greta Thunberg,’ Suggests Activist Seek Anger Management

Donald Trump said Monday that “Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg,” responding to allegations from the 22-year-old activist that Israeli forces had done just that over the weekend.

In a press conference following President Trump’s phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he was asked if Thunberg’s detainment came up. The activist posted a video to social media over the weekend after her aid boat headed for Gaza was allegedly intercepted and detained by Israel’s military.

Watch a clip from his response below:

Trump: "I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg" pic.twitter.com/Nq3RezZ0rl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 9, 2025

“Well, she’s a strange person,” Trump said Monday. “She’s a young, angry person. I don’t know if it’s real anger – it’s hard to believe actually. But I saw what happened. She’s certainly different. Anger management. I think she has to go to an anger management class. That’s my primary recommendation for her.”

Thunberg posted a pre-recorded message to social media after the civilian aid boat she was on was intercepted by Israeli forces. The boat – a part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition – was bound for Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel,” Thunberg said. “I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that the vessel was under the country’s control and cited the naval blockade of Gaza as the reason for the interception.

“The ‘selfie yacht’ carrying Greta Thunberg and the other so-called ‘celebrities’ is continuing its journey toward an Israeli port,” the ministry posted on X. “Upon arrival, arrangements will be made for their return to their respective home countries.”

The account later added that the passengers of the FCC boat were undergoing medical examinations to “ensure they are in good health.”