Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Boarded Up Ahead of Election Night

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been boarded up, along with other buildings on Hollywood Boulevard, ahead of election night.

According to posts on Twitter, the star was covered with plywood on Tuesday with guardrails set up around it to prevent people from accessing the sidewalk lankdmark.

A sign with the words “No public access” had also been hung up.

Trump’s star had been boarded up on Friday following an act of vandalism involving a pickax, a spokesperson for the Walk of Fame told TheWrap.

trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star – nice wall!

Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandal Pleads No Contest to Pickaxe Attack

The star has been vandalized at least four times since Trump assumed the presidency — including two defacements last month alone. Local activist James Otis has claimed he was behind both of last month’s attacks. He previously destroyed Trump’s star in 2016, and the star was again vandalized in 2018.

Trump received the star in 2007 in the TV category, for producing beauty pageants.

With time running out for the President to gain Joe Biden in the polls, here are 34 of Trump's celebrity fans rooting for the President to win a second term. "This November, we must vote to help keep President Trump in office, so he can carry the torch for this land of the free" actor Jon Voight said in a July 22 video posted on Twitter. Getty Images After the Senate acquitted Trump on impeachment charges, Kid Rock posted a picture of himself with Trump at a golf course. Getty Images In November 2019, "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson appeared at a Louisiana Trump rally, with his father Phil. Getty Images Gary Busey, who appeared on the fourth season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice," still considers Donald Trump "one of his best friends." NBC Actor Stephen Baldwin constantly shows his support for President Trump on Twitter and most recently tweeted, #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica Getty Images “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent recently revealed on his Instagram after seeing Biden's tax plan. Jesse James, who endorsed Trump in the 2016 election, still occasionally retweets the President and his supporters. Getty Images "I'm a big fan of your father's," former NFL coach Mike Ditka told Donald Trump Jr in July 2020. Getty Images "God bless real Michigan. God bless real America. God bless the greatest president in our lifetime, Donald Trump,” Musician Ted Nugent said recently at a Michigan rally. Getty Images Actor Scott Baio who endorsed Trump in 2016, was recently interviewed by Lara Trump on the campaign's official website. Getty Images "I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems," said actress Kristie Alley on Twitter. Getty Images "I think he's doing a great job," said former Yankee outfielder Johnny Damon. "Unfortunately, people don't really want to hear the truth that's out there." Getty Images "The country is doing fantastic," Antonio Sabato Jr. told Variety in March. "I think he'll be elected by 100 million votes." Getty Images Former "Clueless" star Stacey Dash describes herself as one of the #WomenForTrump in her Twitter Bio. Twitter/@REALStaceyDash UFC President Dana White appeared at the 2020 Republic National Convention and said, "We need President Trump's leadership, now more than ever." "I'll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020" tweeted Woods back in May. "I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need," Dennis Quaid told the Daily Beast in April 2020. Comedian Roseanne Barr tweeted a picture of herself wearing a "Trump 2020" baseball cap with the caption, "2020 vision." "I have full and complete faith in the president," Dean Cain told Lara Trump in May 2020. Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Kristy Swanson in March tweeted, "An honor to meet you Mr. President." Former NFL great Hershel Walker spoke at the RNC in August and tweeted, "TRUMP PENCE 2020" "Thank you for being the best President ever," tweeted Diamond and Silk. Mariano Rivera, the Former Yankee pitcher who was awarded the Medal of Freedom from the President in 2019 said, "He's doing the best for the United States." "Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA," tweeted UFC fighter Conor McGregor back in January. "Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him." Country star and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Trace Adkins sung the national anthem at the Republican National Convention in August. Former "Grey's Anatomy" star Isaiah Washington appeared in a July 2020 promotional interview with Lara Trump, supporting the President. ABC "We're on the very front end of this right now, and I feel comfortable and confident that because of strong leadership," said Elisabeth Hasselbeck on "The View" in March supporting the President's coronavirus response. Former "Entertainment Tonight" anchor Mary Hart hosted the President's controversial July 4th celebration at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota back in July. “Joe Biden’s America was mass-incarcerating Black men,” said Former NFL Safety Jack Brewer in a recent ad for the President. “President Trump set them free.” "He is literally going to go down in history as one of our greatest Presidents," said "Pawn Stars" Rick Harrison at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie sported a "Trump 2020" on his car at NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, back in July. UFC fighter Colby Covington recently supported the President on his Instagram saying, "Had a tremendous time yesterday with @erictrump & @carlos_e_gavidia at the MAGA Boat Parade in Miami!" “I walk with a 'Make America Great Again' hat -- Latinos for Trump,” former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz said on Fox Business in December 2019. “All I gotta say is Trump 2020, bitch. Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in taxes for Biden," rapper Lil Pump said on his Instagram story in October 2020. Getty Images Golf legend Jack Nicklaus in a statement on his Twitter "strongly recommend(s) you consider Donald J. Trump for another four years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!" Lil Wayne shocked fans on Oct. 29 when he tweeted a photo of himself with President Trump. He captioned the pic by saying that "besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the com... NFL Legend Brett Favre tweeted, "In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump." If you enjoyed this list, check out these 167 Hollywood Stars Who Supported Hillary Clinton... ...and this rundown of 5 Hollywood Stars Who Dumped Trump.

