Israel’s Version of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Flaunts Trump as a Conquering Roman Emperor | Video

Israel’s version of “Saturday Night Live” portrayed President Donald Trump as a conquering Roman emperor in a new musical sketch.

Yair Rosenberg, a staff writer for “The Atlantic,” posted the new skit to X Friday and pointed out that even with the language barrier it was pretty clear what the new musical number was implying – Trump is calling the shots.

“You don’t need to know Hebrew to get this gist of this sketch from Israel’s ‘SNL,’ about who’s really in charge in Israel today,” Rosenberg wrote.

The Israeli sketch comedy show, titled “Eretz Nehederet,” also shared the skit on social media and simply captioned it, “הללו את הקיסר דונלד” — which translates to “Praise Emperor Donald.”

The video begins with a Trump-lookalike being carried onto the screen with McDonalds-like golden arches with eagle wings behind him. Centurion-dressed background dancers then do a version of the president’s signature stilted dance moves, which have gone viral in the past.

Eventually, Emperor Donald sings.

“Who brought all the hostages back,” he asks. “It took me less time than to cook a Big Mac. Then I said to 10,000 years of war, bye-bye!”

Later on, a look-alike of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters and Trump exclaims, “Not him again!”

The new skit comes weeks after Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire agreement that saw all hostages released and Israel withdrawing troops from Gaza to an “agreed upon line.”

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

That peace was somewhat short lived, as reports Sunday stated the Israeli military was attacking the Gaza Strip following two Hamas attacks.