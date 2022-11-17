Corden Drags Donald Trump After Losing Ivanka’s Support: Must Be Angry ‘After Getting Rejected by His Crush’ (Video)

James Corden got into the political game Wednesday night as he recapped what’s been an equally trying and celebratory week for former President Donald Trump. On one hand, the twice-impeached leader announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday – and on the other, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she will no longer be involved in her father’s political affairs.

“Now this is true: Ivanka Trump skipped her father’s big announcement and then released a statement saying she won’t be part of her father’s campaign,” Corden said. “You thought Trump was angry before – wait until you see him after getting rejected by his crush.”

Ivanka Trump posted to social media Tuesday night saying, “I love my father very much. This time around I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in any politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

The former senior advisor to the president and director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship later told Fox News that she’s “had many roles over the years, but that of daughter is one of the most elemental and consequential.”

“I am loving this time with my kids, loving life in Miami and the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector,” she said. “This has been one of the greatest times of my life.”

While Ivanka takes a step out of the political limelight and away from her divisive father, Corden couldn’t help but wonder what conversations are being had between Donald Trump and his two sons, Eric and Don Jr.

The “Late Late Show” host joked that the two sons released a statement of their own addressing their intentions for 2024.

“Meanwhile Eric and Don Jr. also released a statement that said: ‘Daddy look at me! Look at me, Daddy! What about me now, Daddy? Do you like me now? Daddy!'”

You can watch the full political segment from Corden in the video above.