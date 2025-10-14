Trump Jr. Reminds Alyssa Farah Griffin She Promised to Wear MAGA Hat on ‘The View’ if Israeli Hostages Were Freed

Donald Trump Jr. is holding Alyssa Farah Griffin accountable for a bet she made nine months ago over the hostages in the Israel-Hamas war.

The businessman and eldest son of President Donald Trump called out the co-host of “The View” on X Monday after Hamas released the 20 surviving Israeli hostages amid a cease-fire deal with Israel.

“Sending this to the top,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Let’s go.”

Alongside his message, Trump Jr. reshared a clip of Farah Griffin from a December 2024 episode of “The View,” where she promised to wear a MAGA hat on-air if Trump was able to negotiate the release of the hostages.

“If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out — I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it,’” she said at the time.

Farah Griffin — who previously worked as the White House director of strategic communications during Trump’s first term — got a strong reaction from her ‘View’ co-hosts with the promise. In fact, Sunny Hostin begged her to “not do that” during the episode.

Sending this to the top. Let’s go. https://t.co/BfTVIxaWzQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2025

The ex-White House staffer went on: “You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out, relentlessly, the wrongdoing.”

While Farah Griffin has yet to don the red cap for a taping of “The View,” she has given Trump and his administration their flowers over the cease-fire deal, which she called a “historic, massive diplomatic achievement.”

“I think everyone should be able to celebrate it. And listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal,” she added. “They personally met with Hamas. I used to be of the mind, ‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists,’ but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed.”

My reflections on the peace deal between Israel & Hamas. The President & his team deserve tremendous credit for this historic diplomatic achievement, the return of the hostages, & end to bloodshed. Pray this peace holds. 🙏🎗️ pic.twitter.com/bXvP8TQVDl — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 13, 2025

She echoed a similar sentiment on X Monday, again noting that the president and his team deserved “tremendous credit” for this historic moment.

