As expected, Donald Trump used the final hours of his presidency to issue some pardons, and the first big name to benefit from knowing the soon-to-be former President is his former chief adviser Steve Bannon, who was facing federal charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

Bannon was arrested in August and charged in connection to his We Build the Wall campaign, which purported to raise funds to help build a wall along the border with Mexico. But federal prosecutors contend that the effort was a way to bilk credulous Trump supporters of their savings, and that Bannon and three accomplices pocketed most of the money for themselves. Each charge could have sent him to prison for 20 years.

According to the New York Times, which broke the news of Bannon’s pardon, Trump intended it as “a pre-emptive move that would effectively wipe away the charges against Mr. Bannon, should he be convicted.”

More to come…