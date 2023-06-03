Trump Coins His Followers ‘Magadonians’ and Twitter Users Have a Field Day: ‘Land of the F-king Morons’

Donald Trump invented a new word on his Truth Social platform Friday, calling his followers “Magadonians,” and Twitter users were quick to turn it around and mock him to their hearts’ content.
The former president posted — in all caps of course — “WE ARE MAGADONIANS, WE ARE VERY SMART, WE STICK TOGETHER AS ONE, WE FOLLOW TRUTH SOCIAL, WE PUT ‘AMERICA FIRST,’ AND WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’”
The term “Magadonians,” an extension of the “Make America Great Again” acronym, was trending on Twitter Saturday following Trump’s post. Users had a field day with the term, deeming it a new nation made up of nothing but Trump’s followers.
“Not sure where Magadonia is, but pretty sure it’s a s–thole country,” one user wrote.
“Okay, who left Magadonia unsupervised?” another asked above a photo of Florida.
Trump’s assertions that Magadonians are “very smart” also made waves.
“Magadonians sounds like a group of people that no longer exist, like Babylonians,” tweeted Congressman Ted Leiu. “Also, it is simply a fact of human experience that people who are very smart don’t go around saying they are very smart.”
Check out some more of the best reactions below: