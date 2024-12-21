Donald Trump Appoints Mark Burnett, Creator of ‘The Apprentice’, as Special Envoy to United Kingdom

President-elect Donald Trump has named “The Apprentice’ creator Mark Burnett as a special envoy to the UK.

“It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.

“Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History, including “Survivor,” “Shark Tank,” “The Voice” and, most notably, “The Apprentice.” He is the former Chairman of MGM, and has won 13 Emmy Awards! Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges. Congratulations Mark!”

Unlike an ambassador, a special envoy does not require a Senate confirmation. Trump already nominated Warren Stephens, a billionaire investment banker and major donor, as his UK ambassador earlier this month.

Burnett left as chairman of MGM worldwide television group in 2022 after Amazon acquired it.

Trump was elevated by Burnett as the star of The Apprentice, which debuted in 2004 and ran through 2017.