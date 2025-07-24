Seth Meyers Jokes the ‘Hardest Part’ of Trump’s DOJ Meeting on Epstein Files Was Acting Shocked He’s in Them | Video

The Wall Street Journal revealed on Wednesday that not only is Donald Trump named in files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the president was informed of that fact back in May. Seth Meyers wasn’t exactly shocked by that though, and guessed that Trump and his team weren’t either.

According to the report, during a meeting with the president in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi let him know his name was alongside “other high-profile figures” in the documents, and that even though the president was not the “focus” of them, she and her team did not plan on releasing more findings.

“You know the hardest part of that meeting was everyone having to pretend to be surprised,” Meyers joked during his “A Closer Look” segment, before acting out how he thought that reveal likely went.

“‘Mr. President, we have some shocking news. Your name is in the Epstein files,’” Meyers said, before uttering a nonsensical sound of surprise as Trump. “‘I mean, I can’t believe — I was only friends with him for what, 15 years?!’”

As the segment went on, the NBC host reminded viewers just how much evidence there is of Trump and Epstein’s friendship, joking that there are more photos of them together than there are of Daryl Hall and John Oates. Meyers even noted the recent reveal of more photos, this time of Epstein attending Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.

Of course, the “Late Night” host did get a little distracted by the time stamp on the photo, which was dated December 20.

“I know this isn’t the point, but a December wedding?! Five days before Christmas!” he marveled. “I thought to myself, who wants to go to a wedding the Saturday before Christmas? And then I thought I better check, and it turns out it was a f–king Monday! Trump has always been so cheap. A New York Monday wedding in December. What was for dinner, yesterday’s shrimp?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.