Trump Says Comcast CEO Brian Roberts ‘Ought to Be Investigated’ as He Trashes NBC Reporter Over Qatari Jet Question

President Donald Trump said Comcast CEO and chairman Brian Roberts should be “investigated” while trashing NBC News White House reporter Peter Alexander after the journalist inquired about the Pentagon’s decision to accept and use a Qatari-gifted jet as a Air Force One’s aircraft.

“Mr. President the pentagon announced that it would be accepting Qatari jets be used as Air Force One …” Alexander attempted to ask during Trump’s Oval Office sit-down with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week, the Department of Defense shared that it formally accepted a Boeing 747 the country of Qatar gifted the United States, which is set to be upgraded and used as a new Air Force One by Trump, per reports.

“What are you talking about? You ought to get out of here — what does this have to do with the Qatari jet? They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet, OK? And it’s a great thing,” Trump said as he started to berate the journalist. Trump recently received questions from ABC about whether jet would ultimately be used for his own pleasure.

“We’re talking about a lot of other things. This is NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You’re a real — you know you’re a real— you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump said. “No. 1: you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter; you’re not smart enough, but for you to go into a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing. They also gave 5.1 trillion dollars worth of investment in addition to the jet.”

He ended his rant by slamming NBC and Roberts.

“Go back, you outta go back to your studio at NBC, because … Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they outta be investigated,” Trump said. “They are so terrible the way you run that network, and you’re a disgrace. No more questions from you.”

Trump and Ramaphosa gathered to discuss the unfounded claims that white South Afrikaners have been victims of genocide in the country, an allegation Trump used to make an exception in his previously-suspended refugee program in order to bring over white South Africans to the U.S.