Trump Says He’s Suing New York Times for Libel Over Unfavorable Coverage, Demands $15 Billion

Donald Trump said Monday night that he will be filing a $15 billion libel lawsuit against the New York Times over unfavorable coverage of him, and for endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Early Tuesday morning on the east coast, the lawsuit paperwork became available online. Read it here.

In a ranting, rambling statement announcing the lawsuit, Trump accused NYT of “becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” and claimed the paper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last year was “the largest illegal campaign contribution, ever.”

Trump also complained about negative coverage of his businesses, his family, the MAGA movement and even “our nation as a whole.”

Trump then gloated about how his similar lawsuits against Paramount and Disney resulted in both companies capitulating — and he took time during this portion to repeat one of his frequent insults against ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. And he repeated his numerous claims of wrongdoing against both companies’ media outlets, claims most legal experts have long insisted were frivolous at best.

Trump then said the suit will be filed in Florida. See the statement below:

BREAKING



The President of the United States says he’s going to sue the New York Times for $15 billion. pic.twitter.com/QiyUj5c8Iq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 16, 2025

It is of course only the latest of the president’s many lawsuits against media organizations whose coverage has not been deferential. And, as critics of Trump feared, it is more evidence he has been emboldened by the settlements he wrung out of two of them — ABC in December, and Paramount on July 1, just before the Trump administration approved its merger with Skydance.

Indeed, on July 18, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal over its coverage of his ties to deceased billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. For its part, Wall Street Journal is standing behind its reporting, and has vowed to fight that lawsuit “vigorously.”

As of this writing, the New York Times has not commented publicly on this lawsuit.